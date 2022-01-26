Johnson Controls International (JCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JCI opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

