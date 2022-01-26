Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.52. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. 5,387,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,181. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

