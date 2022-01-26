Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.63. 131,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,043,465. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.55.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

