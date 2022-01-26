Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.08

Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 145.08 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 150.40 ($2.03). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 149 ($2.01), with a volume of 804,230 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.56) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £663.43 million and a PE ratio of -29.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

