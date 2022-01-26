Jonathan Thomas Logan Buys 1,000 Shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CFO Jonathan Thomas Logan purchased 1,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $12,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WMPN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,609. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.23. William Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benin Management CORP grew its position in William Penn Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in William Penn Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in William Penn Bancorp by 55.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in William Penn Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

