Jonestrading Raises Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Price Target to $29.00

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jonestrading from $24.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HAFC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $828.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.25. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 68.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 44.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.