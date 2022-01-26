JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. JOYY has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOYY will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

