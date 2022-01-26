JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TRUMY stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. Terumo has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

