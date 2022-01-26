JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $84.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 133.21.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 59.61 on Wednesday. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 55.10 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is 100.79.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jiten Behl acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

