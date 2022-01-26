JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,790,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,111,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.35 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

