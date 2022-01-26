JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$106.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

MG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.56.

MG stock traded up C$3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,990. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$88.67 and a 1 year high of C$126.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.14.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 8.010001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magna International news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total transaction of C$4,219,025.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,332,314.94.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

