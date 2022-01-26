JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Target Price to SEK 110

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SCTBF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HSBC raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

OTCMKTS:SCTBF remained flat at $$12.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. Securitas has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

