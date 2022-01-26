JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Insider Ashley Dunster Buys 5,000 Shares

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) insider Ashley Dunster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($41,824.07).

Shares of LON JRS traded up GBX 20 ($0.27) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 630 ($8.50). The company had a trading volume of 103,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,624. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc has a 12-month low of GBX 590 ($7.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 894 ($12.06). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 732.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 772.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £255.19 million and a P/E ratio of 3.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

