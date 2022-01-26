Juggernaut (JGN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $557,224.00

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and $557,224.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00042216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

