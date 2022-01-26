June Morris Sells 2,210 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) insider June Morris sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $11,867.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. 903,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBOT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,579,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

