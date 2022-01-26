Jupiter (JUP) Trading Down 26.7% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $8.46 million and $703,648.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.48 or 0.06913965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,840.06 or 0.99572514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051502 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,002,699 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

