JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0394 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. JUST has a total market cap of $287.60 million and $341.08 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.91 or 0.06629114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,910.35 or 0.99691095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00051992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00050875 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.