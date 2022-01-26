K-Bro Linen Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$32.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$349.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$32.02 and a one year high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KBL shares. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.20.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

