K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.25.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.14 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 56.67.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.64 million.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

