Kadena Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last Week (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $972.74 million and approximately $36.07 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $5.80 or 0.00015210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00049897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.51 or 0.06831954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,100.59 or 0.99942535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00050228 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,754,561 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

