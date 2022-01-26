Kalmar (KALM) Price Up 8.5% This Week

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $45,538.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00003667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00049279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.85 or 0.06694856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.38 or 1.00329206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052648 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,140,234 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

