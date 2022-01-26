KARMA (KARMA) Price Down 31.9% Over Last 7 Days

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $29.48 million and approximately $132.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001454 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059686 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.30 or 0.00644310 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

