KARMA (KARMA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $139.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $30.91 million and approximately $139.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001410 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00058559 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.68 or 0.00718511 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.