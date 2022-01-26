KARMA Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $30.91 million and $139.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KARMA has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001410 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00058559 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.68 or 0.00718511 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.