Kattana (KTN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $143,694.00

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Kattana has a market cap of $7.34 million and $143,694.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00009471 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kattana alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.40 or 0.06783335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,721.31 or 0.99780252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049813 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,437 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kattana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.