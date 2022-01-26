Kava (KAVA) Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $3.03 or 0.00008423 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $450.00 million and $81.77 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00174435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00078477 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.47 or 0.00373683 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 148,468,359 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

