Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.41

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $7.91. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 573 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -111.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

