Kemacoin (KEMA) Trading 20% Lower This Week

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Kemacoin has a market cap of $12,259.02 and $12.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020930 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000717 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 116.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.