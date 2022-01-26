Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €300.00 Price Target

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €300.00 ($340.91) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLAG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.20 ($190.00) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($265.91) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €177.03 ($201.16).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HLAG traded up €1.40 ($1.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €245.00 ($278.41). 21,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The business has a 50-day moving average of €243.24 and a 200 day moving average of €212.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €85.40 ($97.05) and a one year high of €295.00 ($335.23).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.