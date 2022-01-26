keyTango Achieves Market Capitalization of $482,798.34 (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $482,798.34 and $13,915.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00041374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006216 BTC.

keyTango is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,173,968 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

