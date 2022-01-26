Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Down 9.6%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) shares traded down 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 24,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 24,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Kidoz from C$2.23 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Kidoz alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.77 million and a PE ratio of -94.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.