Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.63.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
KRC opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.
