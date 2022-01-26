Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

