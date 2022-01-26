Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

NYSE KMB traded down $5.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.68. 193,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,163. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

