Kin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. Kin has a total market cap of $74.95 million and $4.67 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00167430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00185259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00031994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kin

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,003,412,395 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

