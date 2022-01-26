Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Bought by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322,596 shares during the period. Kingsoft Cloud makes up 2.1% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 2.64% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $167,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after buying an additional 4,114,186 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after buying an additional 2,745,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 14,986.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after buying an additional 2,036,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after buying an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,693,000 after buying an additional 1,808,395 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC remained flat at $$10.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. 16,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. Equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.