Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 37,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,867,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
KC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.
The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 55,782 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 318,928 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,174,000 after purchasing an additional 69,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 243,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth $2,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
