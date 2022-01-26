Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 37,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,867,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

KC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 55,782 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 318,928 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,174,000 after purchasing an additional 69,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 243,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth $2,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

