Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) PT Lowered to €115.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €119.00 ($135.23) to €115.00 ($130.68) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KGSPY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($100.00) to €85.00 ($96.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingspan Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of KGSPY traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.97. 21,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average is $111.38. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

