Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,552,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.21% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $296,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 584.66%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

