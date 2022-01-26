Klaytn (KLAY) Price Hits $1.25 on Top Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003277 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.29 billion and $105.62 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.39 or 0.06896958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,177.71 or 0.99989056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050634 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,781,062,672 coins and its circulating supply is 2,627,439,208 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

