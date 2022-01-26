Kleros Hits Market Capitalization of $50.22 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Kleros has a total market cap of $50.22 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0810 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.03 or 0.00552813 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.