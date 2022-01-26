Klimatas Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $7,382.30 and $45.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.