Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY22 guidance to $5.10-5.30 EPS.

NYSE KNX traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.15. 2,529,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,639. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock worth $11,301,645. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

