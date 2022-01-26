Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

GUD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Robert Nathaniel Lande purchased 15,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 260,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,404,709.46. Also, Director Samira Sakhia purchased 15,800 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$435,687.20. Insiders have acquired 86,200 shares of company stock worth $456,628 over the last quarter.

TSE GUD opened at C$5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.28. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$652.77 million and a P/E ratio of 21.32.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$73.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

