KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading 6.4% Higher

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.61. 3,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,253,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 167,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $4,115,979.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $167,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,028 shares of company stock valued at $43,256,426.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

