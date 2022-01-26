Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stake Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,566,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,087,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.86% of Knowles worth $291,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,726 shares of company stock worth $9,757,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of KN stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

