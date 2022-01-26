Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $66.20 million and $779,645.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00246257 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00077817 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00101597 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,850,117 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.