Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) PT Lowered to €32.50

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.
Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 267,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.