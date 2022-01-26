Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) PT Lowered to €32.50

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 267,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 37,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

