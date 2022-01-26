Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Up to $96.45

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.45, but opened at $102.37. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $103.80, with a volume of 4,587 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRNT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.