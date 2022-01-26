Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.18

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 19824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRON shares. Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $527.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $140,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $173,564.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kronos Bio by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kronos Bio by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

